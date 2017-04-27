Partnership FCA 2nd annual networking conference

Christ United Methodist Church 8645 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

A full day of top of the line speakers, with several options for each session. The event has been approved by the NASW for 6 CEUs for the full day.

Christ United Methodist Church 8645 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

