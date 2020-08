Party Gras VI Bottles and Beads

JOIN YOLLO GROUP SERVICES IN CHATTANOOGA, TN FOR THE 7th ANNUAL PARTY GRAS! It's time for another full day and night of fun and entertainment with your FRIENDS & FAMILY on the Southern Belle on the Tennessee River!!! BOOK YOUR ROOMS & PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS TODAY!!

WHEN: Saturday, August 15th DAY EVENT:

WHERE: Square One Venue

TIME: 2:00pm - 5:00pm

WHAT: Comedy | Poetry | Live Musical Performances

NIGHT EVENT:

WHERE: Southern Belle Riverboat

ENTERTAINMENT: DJ DRE SMOOVE

TIME: Boarding Starts @ 10:30pm | Boat Ride from 11:00pm-1:00am

***BOAT LEAVES DOCK @ 11:00PM | PARKING @ DOCKSIDE***

***DRESS CODE*** MARDI GRAS | CLASSY & FUN NO SNEAKERS, BALL CAPS, JEANS, TEES, ETC.

HOST HOTEL | HOLIDAY INN AND SUITES DOWNTOWN | LIMITED AMOUNT $139 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN, 37402 HOLIDAY INN AND SUITES DOWNTOWN CHATTANOOGA ROOM RATE: $139/ Plus Tax | Special Rate expires June 15, 2020 |

BOOK ROOMS ONLINE

Book your group rate for: Party Gras VII TODAY

NEED MORE INFO CALL 888-946-9655

***TICKET SALES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE***

IMPORTANT LOCATIONS OF ALL EVENTS LISTED BELOW:

SOUTHERN BELLE: 201 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

SQUARE ONE VENUE: 1200 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405

HOLIDAY INN AND SUITES DOWNTOWN: 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN, 37402