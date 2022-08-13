THIS SATURDAY 8/13/22 It's time for our 2nd Saturday Party in the Gallery at Arts in the Burg!

This month we are hosting Rick Rushing and the Blues Strangers. LIMITED SEATING in an intimate setting.

If you missed seeing him at Riverbend, Nightfall, Normal Palooza, Riverfront Nights and a long list of other festivals, don't miss him at Arts in the Burg.

Our monthly Second Saturday is a fundraising event so we are very grateful for your attendance and additional donations. Your participation is the reason Arts in the Burg is able to sustain.

Beer! Donations are encouraged. Free snacks.

207 South Cedar Ave., South Pittsburg, TN

This is sure to be a memorable night!

Ticket information: https://arts-in-the-burg.ticketleap.com/rick-rushing-and-the-blues-strangers/dates/Aug-13-2022_at_0700PM