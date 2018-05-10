Passageways 2.0 Semi-Finalist Showcase

to Google Calendar - Passageways 2.0 Semi-Finalist Showcase - 2018-05-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Passageways 2.0 Semi-Finalist Showcase - 2018-05-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Passageways 2.0 Semi-Finalist Showcase - 2018-05-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Passageways 2.0 Semi-Finalist Showcase - 2018-05-10 18:00:00

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Passageways 2.0 semi-finalists are wrapping up their proposals for a permanent alleyway installation in City Center, and you've got the opportunity to meet the teams, review proposed design ideas, ask questions and offer feedback on what you think of each proposal that aims to transform the next alleyway in Downtown Chattanooga.

This meet and greet is free and open to the public.

You can review all the proposals, including the three semi-finalists, here: http://www.passagewayschattanooga.com/passageways/2.0/submissions

The teams include NEW Office - Dai Ren & Steven Karvelius from Boston, MA; SPORTS - Molly Hunker & Greg Corso from Syracuse, NY; and Graffix Collective - Wayne Williams, Aaron Cole, Ray Padron, Jason Meyer, Strat Parrott & the artist known as Seven - Eric Finley Jr. from Chattanooga.

Info
The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions
4232653700
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Passageways 2.0 Semi-Finalist Showcase - 2018-05-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Passageways 2.0 Semi-Finalist Showcase - 2018-05-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Passageways 2.0 Semi-Finalist Showcase - 2018-05-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Passageways 2.0 Semi-Finalist Showcase - 2018-05-10 18:00:00
DI 15.18

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

May 4, 2018

Saturday

May 5, 2018

Sunday

May 6, 2018

Monday

May 7, 2018

Tuesday

May 8, 2018

Wednesday

May 9, 2018

Thursday

May 10, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours