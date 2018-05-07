In this 4-day portraiture workshop, Ellen will show students how to observe with a clear and careful eye the model’s unique structure, color, value relationships, and posture. Ellen will demonstrate how she builds color and form with pastels and will show examples of her works in progress. Images of historic works will illustrate the wide range of application and subject matter embraced by pastelists for centuries. If you work with pastels or have been curious about this beautiful medium, this will be the perfect workshop for you
Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
