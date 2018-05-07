Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle

Google Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-07 09:00:00

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

In this 4-day portraiture workshop, Ellen will show students how to observe with a clear and careful eye the model’s unique structure, color, value relationships, and posture.   Ellen will demonstrate how she builds color and form with pastels and will show examples of her works in progress.  Images of historic works will illustrate the wide range of application and subject matter embraced by pastelists for centuries. If you work with pastels or have been curious about this beautiful medium, this will be the perfect workshop for you

Info
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
Google Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-07 09:00:00 Google Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-08 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-08 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-08 09:00:00 iCalendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-08 09:00:00 Google Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-09 09:00:00 Google Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-10 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-10 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-10 09:00:00 iCalendar - Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle - 2018-05-10 09:00:00
Digital Issue 15.06

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

February 9, 2018

Saturday

February 10, 2018

Sunday

February 11, 2018

Monday

February 12, 2018

Tuesday

February 13, 2018

Wednesday

February 14, 2018

Thursday

February 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours