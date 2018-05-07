Pastel Portair Workshop with Ellen Eagle

In this 4-day portraiture workshop, Ellen will show students how to observe with a clear and careful eye the model’s unique structure, color, value relationships, and posture. Ellen will demonstrate how she builds color and form with pastels and will show examples of her works in progress. Images of historic works will illustrate the wide range of application and subject matter embraced by pastelists for centuries. If you work with pastels or have been curious about this beautiful medium, this will be the perfect workshop for you