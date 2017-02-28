Pastors Luncheon

With summer being less than four months away, officials from the Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) feels like there is no time like the present to share an incredible opportunity for high school and college age students with area pastors and youth ministers. Child Evangelism Fellowship will host a luncheon for church leaders on Tuesday, February 28 from 11:30 am – 1 pm at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church located at 1734 E. Third Street. While there is no cost to attend the luncheon, reservations are required by February 24.

During this luncheon, officials from Child Evangelism Fellowship will share details about their Christian Youth In Action Program. This program is designed to train students between the ages of 15-21 effective and engaging ways to teach children about God. Pastors will be asked to identify members of their church to attend a one-week training in Nashville sponsored by CEF. Components of the training will include instructions on teaching Bible stories, hearing missionary stories, learning songs and interactive Biblical games, and more. Following the comprehensive training, students will return to their churches and communities to teach club ministries in various locations including recreation centers, apartment complexes, and other community locations with a team of other young people. The clubs will be held for 6 weeks during the summer with children who don’t regularly attend church. It’s CEF goal to reach and teach more than 4,000 children during the six-week period. Students who are apart of Christian Youth in Action will develop skills in the area of teamwork, communication, endurance, and responsibility. They will also build new friendships that will last a lifetime.