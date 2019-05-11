Every now and then, Mama needs some caffeine to perk up her spirits, and music to soothe her soul! She can get both at Wired Coffee Bar at 5707 Main St., Ooltewah, on Saturday, May 11. That’s when hit songwriter and veteran music artist Pat Terry will perform in concert. Chattanooga area native Mark Kelly Hall will open the show.

The evening will feature songs written mostly for grownups but fit for the whole family; a celebration of life, love, faith and (possibly) trampolines.

Pat Terry is well known to many from his days in the Pat Terry Group, part of the first wave of contemporary Christian music, a.k.a. "Jesus Music," in the '70s. His songs found mainstream attention when recorded by other artists such as B.J. Thomas (“Home Where I Belong,” “Happy Man”).

By the '80s Terry had gone solo as an artist. His talents continued to find an outlet in the Nashville country market; his songwriting credits include "National Working Woman's Holiday" (Sammy Kershaw), "It's a Little Too Late" (Tanya Tucker) and Travis Tritt’s first #1 single, "Help Me Hold On."

On Terry’s recent independent releases, “Laugh For a Million Years” and the new one, “How Hard It Is to Fly,” this been-there-sung-that artist offers songs that offer not only the wisdom of experience but also enough passion, hope and humor to inspire much younger souls.