Paths to Peace

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408

Join us for this free, family-friendly event on September 21, the International Day of Peace, to experience a full array of activities promoting peace and community. Activities include children’s art, mindfulness practices, labyrinth walking, yoga, Qigong, music, and a dance performance from the Pop-Up Project featuring poetry by Alice Smith. Learn more at https://centermindfulliving.org/events/?eid=11922.

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408
Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness, Theater & Dance
423.486.1279
