Patterns of Nature

During the month of June, In-Town Gallery is featuring “Patterns by Nature”, a showing of ‘eco-prints’ by artist Janice Kindred. Using flowers and plants chosen and gathered locally, she has developed a multistep process to transfer their shapes and colors to watercolor paper. She then further enhances patterns in a variety of ways to produce stunning and original works of art. Kindred’s unique creations are on display through the month of June with a reception June 7th, 5-8 pm.

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery that is open 7 days a week and offers a wide range of art and fine craft from 30 artists, including paintings in many media, hand-painted silk scarves and clothing, sculpture, pottery, and handcrafted wood items. Also featured are works in stained glass and exquisite handmade jewelry, and a special section dedicated to fine art photography. In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue (423-267-9214) 11 AM - 6 PM Monday - Saturday and 1 PM - 5 PM Sunday. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram!