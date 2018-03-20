Paul Byrom 10 Years On Tour

Red Bank Cumberland Presbyterian Church 115 Morrison Springs Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Its hard to believe that its ten years since Paul Byrom came to the televisions of American audiences with the hit show Celtic Thunder. Six no.1 albums with the group, his own solo Public television show and two no.1 solo albums later, Paul is still delighting audiences wherever he performs.

This March Paul will be celebrating the milestone by hitting the road again and bringing his show to you. If you have seen his shows in the past you know you are in for a great night. However, if you have not, prepare to be blown away with great music and laughter.

With songs from his homeland Ireland, broadway and beyond, there is sure to be something for everyone on the night. Not to mention all his funny stories from home and on the road.

If you are a fan of good music this is a night for you.

Red Bank Cumberland Presbyterian Church 115 Morrison Springs Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
423-870-4864
