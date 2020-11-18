Paul Cauthen

Don't miss "Cocaine Country Dancing" cowboy, Paul Cauthen at The Signal on November 18, 2020!

Doors: 7pm / Show: 8pm

THIS SHOW IS 18+ (Under 18 admitted with parent or legal guardian)

---

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs

•Socially distanced, reserved seated and standing areas

•Masks required unless actively eating/drinking

•Temperature checks upon entry

•Sanitation procedures throughout

*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.

Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com