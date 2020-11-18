Paul Cauthen

to

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Paul Cauthen

Don't miss "Cocaine Country Dancing" cowboy, Paul Cauthen at The Signal on November 18, 2020!

Doors: 7pm / Show: 8pm

THIS SHOW IS 18+ (Under 18 admitted with parent or legal guardian)

---

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs

•Socially distanced, reserved seated and standing areas

•Masks required unless actively eating/drinking

•Temperature checks upon entry

•Sanitation procedures throughout

*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.

Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com

Info

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
4234984700
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Paul Cauthen - 2020-11-18 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paul Cauthen - 2020-11-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paul Cauthen - 2020-11-18 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paul Cauthen - 2020-11-18 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

November 17, 2020

Wednesday

November 18, 2020

Thursday

November 19, 2020

Friday

November 20, 2020

Saturday

November 21, 2020

Sunday

November 22, 2020

Monday

November 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours