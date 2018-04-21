Paul Childers ft. Jordan Hallquist and The Outfit
Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Monday
Art & ExhibitionsMural Painting Competition
Theater & DanceSpring Belly Dance Session
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningPalette Knife Painting with Mia Bergeron
Concerts & Live MusicErik Kirkendall
Tuesday
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Concerts & Live MusicZach Bridges
Wednesday
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Concerts & Live MusicCourt of Songs
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
Concerts & Live MusicDJ Passé
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsArt Wise: Distinguished Speakers At The Hunter Presents Dr. Leonard Folgarait
-
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band
Friday
This & ThatEarthDayz
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
This & ThatClean and Green
Education & Learning This & ThatWaterfront, 1864: Exploring Civil War Chattanooga
Health & Wellness Kids & Family OutdoorBoardwalk Boogie Trail 5k
Sunday
This & ThatEarthDayz
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyFour Bridges Art Festival
Education & LearningIndigo Shibori Dyeing with Aaron Head
Concerts & Live MusicNativity Rising Artists: The Shepherd's Harp
-
This & ThatChattanooga Earth Day Festival
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School