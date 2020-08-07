Paul Childers honors Stevie Ray Vaughan

Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

After honoring many of our guitar heroes including Chuck Berry, BB King, and Eric Clapton. Paul Childers returns with his most highly requested show..... performing the music of the one and only Stevie Ray Vaughan.

This show was so popular last year we had to move it to our larger South room. Paul will present his usual high energy performance in highlighting one of the great guitarists of all time.

Blending pop, R&B, and soul, Paul Childers is leading a new breed of singer/songwriters and guitarists. Hailing from Nashville, he is trying to challenge everything you thought you knew about the future of music. He finds a way to blur the lines cast between Stevie himself as well as Hendrix styles of guitar playing, a Motown rhythm section, and pop vocal melodies.

Childers brings a sense of intimacy to the stage. This could be in part to his approach to songwriting, which is also quite refreshing. It’s honest, it’s clever, and at times, heartbreaking. Still, it’s not reserved for a 23-year-old learning how to live and love in the 21st century. The maturity shown in the subject matter and motifs relate to anyone who has ever known what it’s like to have and have-not.

***Face Masks Required!***

