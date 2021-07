Paul Thorn Band

Tupelo, Mississippi's Paul Thorn was a prizefighter and skydiver before becoming a rootsy singer/songwriter. As a boxer Thorn once fought against Robert Duran, and as a musician he has toured and collaborated with Sting, Paul Carrack, Joe Diffie, Tanya Tucker, Ronnie Milsap, and Carole King, to name a scant few. Thorn will grace the Songbirds stage on Thursday, March 10, 2022.