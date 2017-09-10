Pauly Shore
The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Comedy
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsFigure Drawing with George Dawnay
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsOriginal Paintings by Melissa Gates
-
-
Kids & FamilyArt Lessons for Homeschoolers
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Saturday
-
This & ThatPatriot Day Weekend Celebration
-
This & ThatRailfest
-
This & ThatChattanooga Mini Maker Faire
Sunday
-
This & ThatPatriot Day Weekend Celebration
-
This & ThatRailfest
-
Concerts & Live MusicBrian Ashley Jones
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Lone Mountain Band
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Talks & ReadingsSunflowers & Relatives
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Art & ExhibitionsEssentials of Paper
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Concerts & Live MusicEyehategod, Mountain of Wizard
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
-
Food & DrinkEat Green for Tennessee
-
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
-
Concerts & Live MusicDJ Battle – Round One