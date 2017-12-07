Bring your little ones to McKamey Animal Cetner for Paw Pals Storytime! Ages 2yr to 5yr. From 1:30 pm – 2 pm the 1st Thursday of every month. There is no fee for this program; we ask that each participant bring a can of dog or cat food to help the animals being cared for at the McKamey Animal Center. Thank you for the support from the Chattanooga Public Library!