Paw Pals Storytime

McKamey Animal Center 4500 North Access Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Bring your little ones to McKamey Animal Cetner for Paw Pals Storytime! Ages 2yr to 5yr.  From 1:30 pm – 2 pm the 1st Thursday of every month. There is no fee for this program; we ask that each participant bring a can of dog or cat food to help the animals being cared for at the McKamey Animal Center. Thank you for the support from the Chattanooga Public Library!

Info
Kids & Family
