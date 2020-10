Paws in the Park Auction

As part of the Humane Educational Society’s annual Paws in the Park event Wanderlinger Brewing Company is hosting an auction to raise money for shelter pets. Animal Lovers can visit Wanderlinger Brewing Company during their hours of operation to view and bid on a large variety of art and other items up for auction. 100% of proceeds from the Paws in the Park auction will benefit homeless animals at the Humane Educational Society.