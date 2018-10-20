Be a part of Chattanooga's largest annual community dog walk! Join the Humane Educational Society in downtown Chattanooga at Ross's Landing Park Saturday, October 20th for the 16th annual Paws in the Park!

Hundreds of animal lovers will be gathering to raise money for the animals at the Humane Educational Society. The dog walk is a fun way to support the shelters mission to provide education and outreach to our community, medical services for needy animals, humane investigation, shelter for homeless animals, and strong adoption programs ensuring all animals adopted will have safe and loving forever homes. All dog walk participants will receive an event t-shirt.

You don’t want to miss the dog and human costume contest after the walk! Prizes will be handed out for best dog and kid costume, best dog costume, and best adult and dog costume. The costume contest is free to participate. Guests can also enjoy animal demos, vendors, food trucks, adoptable pets, and more!

Don’t have a furry friend of your own but still want to participate in the walk? You can rent a shelter pet for the day and you’ll both love getting out and spending the afternoon together.