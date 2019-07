Bring your friendly, leashed dogs to watch us face North Texas SC on Saturday, Aug. 3! Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Dog centric vendors will be onsite, as well as clean up and cooling stations.

Dog entry will be sold at the gate (cash or card accepted) and is $3 with net proceeds benefiting our friends at Humane Educational Society.

Pups and pro soccer...what more could you want?