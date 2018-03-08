Mister Rogers: It's You I Like

Bring your favorite friends and join WTCI as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Mister Rogers Neighborhood" with a special screening at the Palace Theater. Featuring interviews with celebrities who have been influenced and inspired by Fred Rogers, this one-hour special will remind everyone of their favorite childhood memories.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, Brody Jewelry and Allied Eye, this free film screening series is hosted monthly at the Palace Theater. Doors open at 6 PM, concessions are available and the film begins at 6:30 PM. Seating is limited, reserve your tickets now.