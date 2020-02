We're proud to announce the release of Peach Joose, a variant of our much beloved Joose Caboose NEIPA.

A limited number of crowlers and draft beer will be available on March 7th. Purchase ANY size pour of the Peach Joose and get $2 off of your crowler!

ABOUT PEACH JOOSE:

Fermented with one pound of peaches per gallon of beer, Peach Joose is also packed with Mosaic, Simcoe and Amarillo hops. A touch of lactose adds a bit of creaminess to the body.

6.6% ABV / 100% Delicious.