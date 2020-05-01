Penny & Sparrow

Joy and pain walk hand in hand on ‘Finch,’ Penny & Sparrow’s magnificent sixth album. Written during their first major break from the road in years, the record finds the band reckoning with a prolonged period of intense personal transformation, a profound awakening that altered their perceptions of masculinity, sex, religion, divorce, friendship, vanity, purpose, and, perhaps most importantly, self.

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
