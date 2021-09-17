People’s History of Chattanooga Tour with Michael Gilliland

Michael Gilliland will lead participants on a tour of downtown Chattanooga using the landscape and landmarks to discuss slavery and antebellum Chattanooga, the Civil War, Reconstruction and its violent backlash, the implementation of Jim Crow, and events such as the lynchings of Ed Johnson, Charlies Williams, and Alfred Blount as well as the 1905 streetcar boycott, Civil Rights activism, protests, and more.

This event is powered by Bridge City Community Church.

Please note: Masks are required.

About Michael:

Michael Gilliland is the Organizing Director for CALEB, a nonprofit built of member organizations including faith groups, labor unions and community organizations. He also serves as the Board Chair for Chattanooga Organized for Action (COA), a community nonprofit founded in 2010. Michael has been involved in COA's efforts at affordable housing advocacy, research regarding local bank lending disparities and equitable development, as well as participating in "The People's History of Chattanooga" Project. In addition to COA, Michael serves as Vice President of the Orchard Knob Neighborhood Association.