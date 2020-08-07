Peppino D’Agostino: Live Stream with Guitar Master & Composer

Acoustic guitar marvel Peppino D’Agostino comes to us through our partnership with Baker Booking of Asheville. He’ll be streaming live from the Bay Area. Haven’t heard Peppino? It is fair to say that any guitarist garnering the admiration of Leo Kottke, Tommy Emmanuel and Pierre Bensusan is worthy of our attention!

A native of Italy, Peppino D’Agostino has made his considerable international mark as a musical artist on the guitar since he arrived in America 33 years ago. In 2017 Guitar Player listed him as one of the 50 transcendent superheroes of the acoustic guitar. The CD “Every Step of The Way” was awarded by Acoustic Guitar’s People’s Choice Awards with a Bronze medal for Best Acoustic Album of All Time. His signature Seagull acoustic guitar has been voted among the ten best signature guitars by Guitar Player magazine.

You can access the event through the Barking Legs Facebook page. Suggested donation is $20 per viewing household.

“Peppino writes wonderful guitar pieces. He’s one of my favorite composers for this cranky

instrument. Plus, he’s a tone player. I love his sound… gets the resin and the wood.” Leo Kottke

“Peppino’s music is deep and beautiful.” Tommy Emmanuel

“The music Peppino creates, is like him, generous, lyrical and abundant.” Pierre Bensusan

Event details: https://barkinglegs.org/event/details/peppino-dagostino-live-stream-with-guitar-master-composer/