Peppino D’Agostino: Live Stream

Acoustic guitar marvel Peppino D’Agostino comes to us through our partnership with Baker Booking of Asheville. He’ll be streaming live from the Bay Area. Haven’t heard Peppino? It is fair to say that any guitarist garnering the admiration of Leo Kottke, Tommy Emmanuel and Pierre Bensusan is worthy of our attention! 

Please join us, and please be generous with donations, which are shared by Peppino and Barking Legs. Suggested donation is $20 per household. Show them (and Barking Legs) the love, and there will be more to come.

Event details: https://barkinglegs.org/event/details/peppino-dagostino-live-stream-with-guitar-master-composer/

Concerts & Live Music
to
