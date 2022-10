× Expand James Hardy Photography Britton-René Collins

Southern Adventist University is pleased to present percussionist Britton-René Collins in concert on Thursday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. With a wide musical repertoire, Collins has loved percussion since she was 8 years old, and that passion shines through in every performance. Tickets are required and will be sold at the door for $8 per person. For more information, call 423.236.2814.