Percussion Ensemble Concert

Southern Adventist University’s Percussion Ensemble, under the direction of Richard Henson, will perform in concert on Sunday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium. The concert will feature music by Hans-Gunter Brodmann, Christopher Deane, Eckhard Kopetzki, Steve Snowden, and Ivan Trevino. The concert will also feature guest artist, Shane Jones, D.M.A. This event is free and open to the public.

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315 View Map
