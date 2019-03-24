Percussion Ensemble Concert

Southern Adventist University’s Percussion Ensemble, under the direction of Richard Henson, will perform in concert on Sunday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium. The concert will feature music by Hans-Gunter Brodmann, Christopher Deane, Eckhard Kopetzki, Steve Snowden, and Ivan Trevino. The concert will also feature guest artist, Shane Jones, D.M.A. This event is free and open to the public.