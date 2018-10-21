Join the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera for an evening of pints and percussion, and get a firsthand look at the local music scene! CSO Principal Percussionist Chad Crummel and local composer Tim Hinck will be our special guests in this fun and casual happy hour event! Learn more about Chad’s upcoming percussion concerto performance on the CSO's Barnett & Company Masterworks Series concert on October 25th, and hear Tim discuss his contribution to the CSO’s Chattanooga Fanfare project. Proceeds from sales during happy hour will benefit the CSO’s Education & Community Engagement programs. No tickets required!
Percussion On Tap
The Tap House 3800 St. Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Education & LearningPumpkin Painting Party
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
-
This & ThatDread Hollow
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Concerts & Live MusicTinsley Ellis
Saturday
-
Education & Learning Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatChattanooga Mini-Maker Faire
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family This & ThatPaws in the Park
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsSimplifying the Still Life with Timur Akhriev
-
Concerts & Live MusicJalil Muhammad
-
Festivals & Fairs This & ThatErlanger Health Fair Day
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Daly
-
Concerts & Live MusicHannah Thomas
Monday
-
Education & LearningHR for Startups and Small Businesses
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyOpen Mic
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Zentangle
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family OutdoorNoontunes: Floami Fly
-
-
Education & LearningSpecialty Nutrition for Pets with Chronic Disease
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
This & ThatFree Tai Chi classes
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
-
This & ThatFree Tai Chi classes