Percussion On Tap

Join the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera for an evening of pints and percussion, and get a firsthand look at the local music scene! CSO Principal Percussionist Chad Crummel and local composer Tim Hinck will be our special guests in this fun and casual happy hour event! Learn more about Chad’s upcoming percussion concerto performance on the CSO's Barnett & Company Masterworks Series concert on October 25th, and hear Tim discuss his contribution to the CSO’s Chattanooga Fanfare project. Proceeds from sales during happy hour will benefit the CSO’s Education & Community Engagement programs. No tickets required!