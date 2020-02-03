Percussion Professor Richard Henson

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Richard Henson, adjunct professor in Southern Adventist University’s School of Music, will present a percussion recital on Monday, February 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium, which is located in Mabel Wood Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

