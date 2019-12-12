The Perfect Holiday Centerpiece

In this class, you’ll learn all the ways to impress your friends and family by creating your own holiday centerpiece. Learn the fundamentals of arranging flowers in a centerpiece, using basic concepts of design. Your flowers will last longer, look cleaner and be showcased beautifully in your home!

Each participant will walk away with a centerpiece of their very own and the knowledge to make one themselves.

Please note: Space is limited. All supplies included, including the base. Ticket sales end on December 11 at 8pm. This class is BYOB.

About the teacher:

Liza Greever is a florist who specifies in weddings and special events. She started Fox & Fern in the spring of 2015 and has done hundreds of beautiful weddings and large scale events in the greater Chattanooga area. The shop can be found on Chestnut Street in downtown Chattanooga. She has a background in art and design from the University of Maine, her sculpture concentration translated well into learning floral design. Liza loves all flowers but is especially fond of lush greenery and blue delphinium , she also loves a good fluffy garden rose. Liza's personal design style is mid-century modern, meets eclectic bohemian. Liza lives in Chattanooga with her rocker husband, TJ Greever, their son Dunagan and Boston Terriers, Tuesday and Ballie.