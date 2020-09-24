The Perfect Smoky Eye

Just because we're social distancing and covering our faces doesn't mean we can't have a little fun! This class will go through how to make your eyes pop with a mask on your face.

Makeup artist Shaina Ramsey will teach you how to make the perfect smoky eye to apply at your next socially distanced outing, even if it's just to the grocery store.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/24/the-perfect-smoky-eye

About the teacher:

Shaina Ramsey is a local Aveda-trained hair and makeup artist. She has been published in local sources such as CityScope Magazine, The Scout Guide, and Chatter Magazine, along with Equally Wed, Aveda, & more. She founded the nonprofit, Cuts for Change, which provides free hair services and hygiene products to the under-served community. She is a Chattanooga native and can be found chasing her two sons, Luke & Ezra, around town.