Perimenopause - Girls' Night Out

Perimenopause is the topic for the next Girls’ Night Out Women’s Wellness event hosted by Designer Drugs Pharmacist and hormone expert, Dr. Tanya Manoni.

Attendees will learn about what's happening physiologically and hormonally during perimenopause in an easy to understand way. This event will be most helpful for women ages 30-50. Topics that will be covered include irritability, heightened anxiety, unexplained weight gain, night sweats, and disruptive sleep. For those who attend in person, hors d'oeuvres will be served.

There is also a virtual option for those who cannot attend in person.

