Peter Frampton remains one of the most celebrated artists in rock history. At age 16, he was lead singer and guitarist for British band The Herd. At 18, he co-founded one of the first supergroups, seminal rock act Humble Pie. His session work includes collaborations with such legendary artists as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam), among many others. Frampton has appeared as himself in television shows The Simpsons and Family Guy. He also served as technical advisor on Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film Almost Famous as well as appearing in it and writing songs for the soundtrack. In 2007 he won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. Frampton has toured with the likes of David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, Greg Allman, Ringo Starr, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller Band, Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings, and many others. Additionally, he took Peter Frampton's Guitar Circus on the road for two years with special guests B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Vince Gill, Larry Carlton, Robert Randolph, Don Felder (formerly of The Eagles), Dean DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Sonny Landreth, Robert Cray and Roger McGuinn (the BYRDS). He recently celebrated the 42nd anniversary of his fifth solo album, Frampton Comes Alive!, which remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, with over 17 million copies sold worldwide
Peter Frampton - FINALE The Farewell Tour
Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
