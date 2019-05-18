Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to join us for our production of “Peter Pan.” Showtimes are Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., May 17 to May 25.

The show will be performed at the Historic Mars Theatre, located at 117 N. Chattanooga St., Lafayette, Georgia. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BAPshows.com or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. Seating is first come first serve.

Peter Pan tells of the famous mischievous-yet-innocent boy who can fly and refuses to grow up. Join Peter and his friends on their adventure to the magical island of Neverland, inhabited by mermaids, fairies, pirates and more. The production is family-friendly, and a great summer outing for the entire family.

“The production is based on the original novel by J.M. Barrie,” Director James Reed said. “Naturally it features all of the classic characters from the Darling children - Wendy, John, and Michael - to Mr.Smee, the ticking Crocodile, Captain Hook, Tinker Bell, and - of course - the boy who never grew up: Peter Pan.”

After hunting his shadow down to the Darling residence in a mysterious world called London, Peter recruits children Wendy, Michael and John to join him and the lost boys for adventure. But the dreadful and dangerous Captain Hook, Peter’s chief rival on the island, has a plan of his own. When Peter Pan arrives in the Darling nursery, he almost instantly entices the children with stories of the excitements and wonders of Neverland. But the children soon learn that when something sounds too good to be true, that it likely is.

“Ultimately, the story is about growing up and facing that hard jump from being a kid to becoming an adult,” James explains. “It’s also a story that I’ve wanted to do for some time, but had a hard time working up the courage to do. The idea of making children fly in a black box theatre was daunting. And this story is so beloved that I knew that if we didn’t pull it off I would never be forgiven. But I’m grateful to say we’ve got a great show on our hands, and a talented cast and crew who have taken my idea and created a fantastic retelling of a classic story.”

Audiences can expect a good time filled with amazing talents, fun characters, witty dialogue, swashbuckling sword fights, and a few aerial acrobatics.

“I love the story, all of the characters, and joy at the idea of being able to stay young forever,” James says. “When you’re a kid, growing up can sometimes be a terrifying thing. But J.M. Barrie gave us a story to demonstrate that, in the end, growing up is not such a bad thing. And that is what the show means to me.”

For more information, visit www.BAPshows.com or call (706) 621-2870.