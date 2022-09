× Expand Susan Caminez CSO Family Concerts are FREE to attend, reserve your ticket today!

The CSO Wind Quintet is joined on stage by Playful Evolving Monsters as they bring the story of Peter and the Wolf to life. More than just music, this hour-long show is sure to captivate even the youngest audience members! Be sure to arrive early for crafts, and the instrument petting zoo!

As part of the Read 20 initiative, all families in attendance will leave with a FREE book.