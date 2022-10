× Expand Created by Greyson Page & Ben Banks Phantom Feeling - 1 It'll be a scary good time!

The Platinum Angel & DJ Blindian present Phantom Feeling; a Halloween variety show event! There'll be music, vendors, games, entertainment and a costume contest! We're taking over the Honest Pint on October 29th, doors open at 8:30pm with a $10 cover! Get ready for chills, thrills and a good time to connect with friends and the community! +21 & Up event