Photographer Clay Thurston

Thursday, April 19, 2018, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Clay Thurston. Mr. Thurston, from Knoxville, has been a wildlife and nature photographer for 30 years, and can’t imagine doing anything more rewarding. His main interest has become bird photography, but he enjoys photographing everything. Clay has traveled the world photographing many varied subjects. Mr. Thurston’s program will be “Bird Photography”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the Boot Camp at 6:00pm. We’ll be discussing, “Travel Photography”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Ed Laughlin at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.