Photographer Jeff Roush

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, May 17, 2018, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Jeff Roush.  Mr. Roush has been a professional photographer for over 40 years, working in advertising, portraiture, wedding & professional photography. 

Jeff teaches photography and leads workshops throughout the country, and is currently the President of the Camera Clubs Council of Tennessee (3CT).  His program will be, “The Concept of Drone Photograpy”.  The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m.  Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm.  We will be discussing, “Lightroom Secrets”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.  For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Ed Laughlin at president@chattanoogaphoto.org.  For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.   

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
