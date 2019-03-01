Photographer Ron Lowery Opening Reception

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

In-Town Gallery features “Southern Charm”, a showing of photographs by the noted Chattanooga photographer, Ron Lowery.

Well known for his aerial photos, Lowery has also traveled America on a motorcycle and “Southern Charm” is the result of many years exploring back country roads around the South and ghost towns in the West. “In days of the Old West,” says Lowery, “men carried their carbine in a scabbard attached to the saddle. I designed a scabbard for my bike to carry my tripod and my “saddle bag” was a special camera bag on the gas tank for my camera and four lenses.” As a result of his travels Lowery has created photos of places lingering amid our bustling modern world.

Lowery’s photo essay, “Southern Charm”, will be on display through March 30th, with an opening reception Friday, March 1st, 5-8 pm. In-Town Gallery is located at 26A Frazier Avenue and offers contemporary art and fine craft by 32 local and regional artists.

