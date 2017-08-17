Photographers Tom & Pat Cory

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

At 7PM Thursday August 17, 2017, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Tom & Pat Cory. The Corys have been working photographers and members of the PSC for many years. They have lead workshops and tours throughout the world, and have been published in many different mediums.

Their most recent article, "Slovenia, A Photographic Journey" is in the current Photographic Society of America Journal. Tom & Pat's program will be "The Beauty of Water".

At 6PM, Boot Camp will be discussing "How to Critique Your Images".

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
