× Expand J. Scott Graham J. Scott Graham

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold its annual Open House with special guest J. Scott Graham on Thursday October 21, 2021. A Social hour will begin at 6PM with refreshments. Mr. Graham's program, "Seeing 2020" and Q&A session will begin at 7PM. Sensor cleaning will be available for a fee, and the club will be holding a couple of fundraising activities, including a GotSneakers.com athletic shoe drive. Visitors are always welcome.