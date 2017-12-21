Photographic Society of Chattanooga Annual Christmas banquet

At 6PM on December 21, 2017, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold its annual Christmas banquet at St. John United Methodist Church Community Activity Center. The dinner is fully catered, which requires that reservations are made by December 15, 2017, and the fee is $15/person. The entries for the annual contest will play during dinner with the winners announced after dinner. A SCIPE presentation of local winners will also be shown.