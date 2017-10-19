Photographic Society of Chattanooga Open House

Thursday, October 19, 2017, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold its annual Open House with special guest Vinny Colucci. Mr. Colucci is an award winning photographer and presenter, and teaches nature and wildlife photography workshops throughout the year.

His images have been published in multiple mediums, and he has authored or co-authored multiple books. Vinny is an active outdoorsman and photographer, who has been shooting professionally since 1995.

He is a member of Nikon and Wimberley’s Professional Services, and is technical advisor for Singh-Ray Filter. Mr. Colucci’s program will be “Photographing Mammals in the Wild and in Habitat”. Social time will begin at 6:00pm, and the presentation will begin at 7:00pm. Visitors are welcome.

Refreshments will be served, and raffles will be held for door prizes. Come out and join us for fun, food, and photography.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Richard Smith at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.