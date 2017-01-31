Photographic Society of Chattanooga Presents Bill Fortney

Thursday February 16, 2017, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Bill Fortney. Mr. Fortney's program will be, "The Four Things A Great Photograph Must Have." The program will begin at 7PM in the sanctuary at St. John United Methodist Church. Boot Camp will begin at 6PM, and will be discussing "Correct Exposure vs. Creative Exposure." All attendees to Mr. Fortney's program will receive a code to download his latest 2 e-books for free!