Photographic Society of Chattanooga Presents Bill Fortney

Google Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Presents Bill Fortney - 2017-02-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Presents Bill Fortney - 2017-02-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Presents Bill Fortney - 2017-02-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Presents Bill Fortney - 2017-02-16 19:00:00

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday February 16, 2017, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Bill Fortney. Mr. Fortney's program will be, "The Four Things A Great Photograph Must Have." The program will begin at 7PM in the sanctuary at St. John United Methodist Church. Boot Camp will begin at 6PM, and will be discussing "Correct Exposure vs. Creative Exposure." All attendees to Mr. Fortney's program will receive a code to download his latest 2 e-books for free!

Info

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Google Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Presents Bill Fortney - 2017-02-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Presents Bill Fortney - 2017-02-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Presents Bill Fortney - 2017-02-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Presents Bill Fortney - 2017-02-16 19:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours