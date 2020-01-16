Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Mark Lakey

Thursday, January 16, 2020, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Mark Lakey. Mr. Lakey is co-owner and operator of Art Warehouse on Brainerd Road with his brother Mitch, and yes they get along. They have been business at this location since December 2007, and have been running the business since September 2000. Mark’s program will be “Digital Printing”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Richard Smith will be discussing, “Lightroom Part 1”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643, or e-mail Mickey Rountree at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org