Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Mark Lakey

Google Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Mark Lakey - 2020-01-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Mark Lakey - 2020-01-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Mark Lakey - 2020-01-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Mark Lakey - 2020-01-16 19:00:00

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, January 16, 2020, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Mark Lakey.  Mr. Lakey is co-owner and operator of Art Warehouse on Brainerd Road with his brother Mitch, and yes they get along.  They have been business at this location since December 2007, and have been running the business since September 2000.  Mark’s program will be “Digital Printing”.  The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m.  Visitors are always welcome.

For photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm.  Richard Smith will be discussing, “Lightroom Part 1”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.  For more information call 423-344-5643, or e-mail Mickey Rountree at president@chattanoogaphoto.org.  For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org

Info

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Mark Lakey - 2020-01-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Mark Lakey - 2020-01-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Mark Lakey - 2020-01-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Mark Lakey - 2020-01-16 19:00:00
DI 17.02

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 9, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Friday

January 10, 2020

Saturday

January 11, 2020

Sunday

January 12, 2020

Monday

January 13, 2020

Tuesday

January 14, 2020

Wednesday

January 15, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours