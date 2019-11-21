Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Tom and Pat Cory

Thursday, November 21, 2019, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Tom and Pat Cory. The Corys are long time members of PSC, and have been working in photography for 35 years. They have led workshops and tours throughout the world, but are currently focusing on local tours.

Tom and Pat have fine art prints and notecards available for purchase at Plum Nelly on the North Shore, as well as on the Fine Art America website. They have been published in numerous publications and have published several calendars. The Cory’s program will be, “After The Leaves Fall—Winter Photography Alternatives”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or anyone looking to improve their photography, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm. Leon Kendricks will be discussing, “Tethering Your Camera”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mickey Rountree at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.