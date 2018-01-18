Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Tyson Smith

Thursday, January 18, 2018, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Tyson Smith. Mr. Smith is a freelance photographer and the founder of the online quarterly journal “Smoky Mountain Journal of Photography”.

After a 33 year career in healthcare, Tyson and his wife moved to Townsend, Tennessee and began their photography journey. Mr. Smiths’ program will be, “Focus Stacking.” The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the new year of Boot Camp at 6:00pm. We’ll be discussing, “Size Matters: aspect ratio and sizing of images and prints”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Ed Laughlin at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.