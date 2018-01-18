Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Tyson Smith

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, January 18, 2018, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Tyson Smith.  Mr. Smith is a freelance photographer and the founder of the online quarterly journal “Smoky Mountain Journal of Photography”. 

After a 33 year career in healthcare, Tyson and his wife moved to Townsend, Tennessee and began their photography journey.  Mr. Smiths’ program will be, “Focus Stacking.”  The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the sanctuary.  Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join the new year of Boot Camp at 6:00pm.  We’ll be discussing, “Size Matters:  aspect ratio and sizing of images and prints”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.  For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Ed Laughlin at president@chattanoogaphoto.org.  For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.   

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
