Photographic Society of Chattanooga Spring Show

Google Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Spring Show - 2017-02-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Spring Show - 2017-02-03 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Spring Show - 2017-02-03 18:30:00 iCalendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Spring Show - 2017-02-03 18:30:00

Gallery at Blackwell 71 EastGate Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold a reception at the Gallery at Blackwell on February 3, 2017, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm to present the spring season show.   Refreshments will be provided, and the public is welcome.  Please come out and view the wonderful images of the members of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga.  The Gallery is located at Blackwell Automotive at 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411.

For more inforrmation call 423-344-5643 or e-mail info@chattanoogaphoto.org.   For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.   

Info

Gallery at Blackwell 71 EastGate Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Google Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Spring Show - 2017-02-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Spring Show - 2017-02-03 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Spring Show - 2017-02-03 18:30:00 iCalendar - Photographic Society of Chattanooga Spring Show - 2017-02-03 18:30:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours