Capture your unique perspective in this photography workshop! Local photographer Neely Hyde will guide you in learning composition, lighting, motion, and various photo techniques while following your unique vision. Finally, you will finish the day with a photo that tells your creative story.

Lunch is not provided. Please bring a digital camera (DSLR or point-and-shoot) with you.

SCHEDULE

SESSION 1 – 10:00 a.m.

LUNCH – 11:30 a.m.

SESSION 2 – 12:30 p.m.