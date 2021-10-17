Photoshop for Artists | ONLINE WORKSHOP

ONLINE WORKSHOP

Sunday, October 17 & 24

2:00-4:30 pm EST

Instructor: Cindy Procious

Prior Photoshop experience is not required.

Photoshop is an invaluable tool for the fine artist. It allows you to create compositions sized perfectly for your canvas, seamlessly edit your reference images, and work out any problems before beginning work in the studio. With Photoshop, you can edit an image of your work-in-progress, and experiment with your composition, edit values, colors, and edges, all non-destructively, and save yourself tons of revision time on your actual artwork.

Opening Photoshop for the first time can be daunting and scary, but it need not be. During this 2-day workshop, instructor Cindy Procious will show you how she uses it every day in her own painting practice. She will demystify this incredibly useful program and show you some fundamentals that you can use to make your artwork better.

The topics listed below will be covered in a logical progression. The workshop will be recorded so that you can keep it for future reference. Topics will be time-stamped for ease of re-watching. In addition, you will receive PDF files of the topics covered, and the same image files Procious uses so you can practice the techniques.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
14232662712
